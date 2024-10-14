Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Up 18.5% in September

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE ASC traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $17.29. 381,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,287. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.51 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Ardmore Shipping’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 322.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 72.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.