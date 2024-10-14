Ardor (ARDR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.89 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0819 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $81.80 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00045122 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012424 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

