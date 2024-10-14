Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Hits $82.17 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Ardor has a market cap of $82.17 million and approximately $7.28 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0822 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00044586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

