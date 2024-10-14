Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,440 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 4,795.2% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ARCC. UBS Group upgraded Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $21.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

