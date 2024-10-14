Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $881,848,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $521,767,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 97.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,966,000 after buying an additional 884,703 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4,160.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,743,000 after buying an additional 503,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $102,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total value of $264,675.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,679.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total value of $264,675.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,679.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,326,894. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $419.82. 191,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,051. The firm has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.93.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

