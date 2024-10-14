Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 110083438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

Armadale Capital Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £322,890.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 41.47.

Armadale Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project located in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armadale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armadale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.