Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys 1,406 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.14.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $191.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $209.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.50. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $191.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

