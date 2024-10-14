Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys 370 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $493.36 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $472.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.40.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

