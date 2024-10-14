Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $198,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,608 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 25,214 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,823.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 249,885 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 236,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,698,442 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,675,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,833 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575,357 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $50.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.