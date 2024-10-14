Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $388.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.45. The company has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.