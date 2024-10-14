Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,687,000 after acquiring an additional 123,654 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,502,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,845,000 after acquiring an additional 125,859 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 227.9% in the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 897,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after acquiring an additional 623,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,435,000 after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $102.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day moving average of $96.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.15 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ED. Bank of America increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

