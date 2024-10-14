Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 243 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 106,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $63.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.08.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

