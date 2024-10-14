Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 396 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $532.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $533.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $512.70 and a 200 day moving average of $496.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

