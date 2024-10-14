Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given New $293.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $271.00 to $293.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $254.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $287.00.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $287.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $218.63 and a 1 year high of $301.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.50.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total value of $1,799,520.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,855.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total transaction of $1,992,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,625,146.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,520.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,855.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $12,622,660. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.7% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.