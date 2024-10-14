Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 63,800 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Performance

ASTI traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $2.43. 72,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,386. Ascent Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc, a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

