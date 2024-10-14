ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,785 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE ASX opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $12.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

About ASE Technology

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Further Reading

