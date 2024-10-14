ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 397,300 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 311,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ASMPT Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ASMVF opened at $12.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. ASMPT has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $14.00.
ASMPT Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ASMPT
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.