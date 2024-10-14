AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

AstroNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $107.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.55. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

About AstroNova

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstroNova stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AstroNova, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALOT Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of AstroNova at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

