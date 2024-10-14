Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the September 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Atlas Copco stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $20.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

