Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Short Interest Down 15.7% in September

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the September 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.45. 464,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,925. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 187.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 5,849 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,964.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 8,250 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,539.48. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at $679,964.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

