AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Raised to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on T. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

Get AT&T alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.36. 2,433,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,531,375. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 92,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.