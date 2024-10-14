AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Increased to $3,501.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $3,341.00 to $3,501.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,175.75.

AutoZone stock traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,125.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,862. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,130.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,006.79. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $46.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 157.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $43,055,777.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 35.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 60.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,326,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 12.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $2,816,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

