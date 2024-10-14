AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Short Interest Update

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the September 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvidXchange

In related news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 7,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $61,958.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,253.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AvidXchange news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 7,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $61,958.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,253.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 20,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $160,150.62. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 753,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,014,079.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,321. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 2.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AvidXchange by 14.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of AVDX stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,381. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.01. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.13 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvidXchange will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVDX has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

