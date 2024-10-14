B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ RILYG opened at $8.75 on Monday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06.
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026
