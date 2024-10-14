Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 51.7% against the U.S. dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $493.12 million and $65.04 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001784 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,640,391,616,059,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,640,394,213,084,416 with 154,025,308,125,516,576 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $48,576,931.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

