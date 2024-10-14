Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 8,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 21.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu Stock Down 4.5 %

Baidu stock traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,842,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $79.68 and a fifty-two week high of $126.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. HSBC lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

