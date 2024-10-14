Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $37.70 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,571,855. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,143,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 298,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 33,295 shares during the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 213,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 20,585 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 156,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.