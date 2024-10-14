Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,270,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 19,110,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.05. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,321,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 186,833 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 565,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 38,662 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $450,000. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

