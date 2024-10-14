Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,270,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 19,110,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.05. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.78.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BLDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Ballard Power Systems
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ballard Power Systems
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.