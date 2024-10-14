Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.33 and last traded at $75.74, with a volume of 18069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Banco Macro Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported ($4.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($5.50). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 25.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.798 dividend. This represents a $21.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 32.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 273,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69,494 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Banco Macro by 6.2% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

