Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Up 69.5% in September

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 686,100 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the September 15th total of 404,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSBR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 11.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 24.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 220.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 183.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

NYSE BSBR traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.19. 87,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,311. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

Featured Stories

