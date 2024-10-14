Bank of America Boosts Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target to $96.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIGI. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Selective Insurance Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $93.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.92 and its 200-day moving average is $94.15. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.56. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,888.35. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

