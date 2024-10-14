Bank of America Increases RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target to $391.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $364.00 to $391.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RNR. Barclays began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $270.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $289.00.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 1.2 %

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $275.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $188.24 and a 52-week high of $283.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 40.68 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,890,276. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $1,339,400 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

