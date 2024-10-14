Bank of America Trims Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Target Price to $30.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Adient Stock Performance

NYSE ADNT traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47. Adient has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.16.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). Adient had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adient by 2.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adient by 3.2% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Adient by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Adient by 12.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

