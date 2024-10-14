Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Bankinter Price Performance

BKNIY stock remained flat at $8.28 during trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,232. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Get Bankinter alerts:

About Bankinter

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.