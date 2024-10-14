Barclays Raises Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $34.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ENR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of ENR opened at $31.71 on Friday. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 137.24%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 42.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 45,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 9.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at $2,238,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

