Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $514.15 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Beldex has a total market cap of $514.15 million and $12.96 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0770 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.39 or 0.03992416 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00044346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007615 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012679 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,365,155 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,665,155 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

