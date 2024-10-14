Benchmark Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC)

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.
CytoMed Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of GDTC opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. CytoMed Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.50.
About CytoMed Therapeutics
