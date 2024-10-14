Benchmark Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC)

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

CytoMed Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GDTC opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. CytoMed Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

About CytoMed Therapeutics

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers and degenerative diseases in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, an expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.

