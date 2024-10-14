Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Receives $3.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.06.

BDSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Biodesix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biodesix

Biodesix Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Biodesix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 925,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biodesix by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biodesix by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 534,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 38,157 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,874,000. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $245.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Biodesix has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 505.95% and a negative net margin of 73.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biodesix

(Get Free Report

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.