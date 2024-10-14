Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at TD Securities

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BDT has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bird Construction to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$31.88.

Bird Construction Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$31.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$10.06 and a twelve month high of C$32.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 2.5901804 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

