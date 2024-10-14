Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Short Interest Up 18.7% in September

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Birkenstock Price Performance
Shares of BIRK traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.77. 1,695,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,994. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average of $51.75. Birkenstock has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $64.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49.
Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Birkenstock had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $564.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Birkenstock
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Birkenstock by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,469,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 1st quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Birkenstock by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,071,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,286,000 after buying an additional 316,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.
Birkenstock Company Profile
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.
