BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU) gapped up prior to trading on Monday. The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $4.09. BitFuFu shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 7,274 shares trading hands.

BitFuFu Trading Up 12.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BitFuFu Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BitFuFu stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.38% of BitFuFu at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

