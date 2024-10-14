BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $4.09. BitFuFu shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 7,274 shares trading hands.
BitFuFu Trading Up 12.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BitFuFu Company Profile
BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.
