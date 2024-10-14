Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.65.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

