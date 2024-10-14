BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $10.16.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
