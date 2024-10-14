BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

