BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Stocks Under $20 for Buy-and-Hold Investors Seeking Growth
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- BlackRock’s Earnings Reveal Market Shift: Why Bonds Are in Favor
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- JPMorgan Can Hit New Highs This Year: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.