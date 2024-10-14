BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 191 ($2.49). 686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192 ($2.51).

BlackRock Income and Growth Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £37.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2,122.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 200.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 196.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

Get BlackRock Income and Growth alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock Income and Growth news, insider Graeme Proudfoot bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £37,600 ($49,098.98). Company insiders own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income and Growth Company Profile

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income and Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income and Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.