BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

