BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MUE opened at $10.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

