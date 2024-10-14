BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.04 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04, RTT News reports. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.91 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
BlackRock Trading Up 3.6 %
NYSE BLK opened at $990.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. BlackRock has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $996.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $899.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $831.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of BlackRock
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,354,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,630,127,000 after acquiring an additional 435,358 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 24,171.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 416,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,831,000 after purchasing an additional 414,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,990,052,000 after buying an additional 292,017 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $161,918,000. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $147,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $972.23.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLK
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- JPMorgan Can Hit New Highs This Year: Here’s Why
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Best Pharma Stocks for Long-Term Investors: Growth and Dividends
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.