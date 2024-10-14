BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 388,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 197,364 shares.The stock last traded at $6.26 and had previously closed at $6.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKSY. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of BlackSky Technology from $4.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BlackSky Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $919.16 million, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.24. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The business had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackSky Technology

In other BlackSky Technology news, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 23,590 shares of BlackSky Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $169,612.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,527.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christiana L. Lin sold 13,031 shares of BlackSky Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $93,692.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 190,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,672.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 23,590 shares of BlackSky Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $169,612.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,527.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,362 shares of company stock valued at $446,535. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology during the second quarter worth about $295,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in BlackSky Technology by 13.6% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in BlackSky Technology by 134.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 83,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BlackSky Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 800,287 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in BlackSky Technology by 123.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 174,773 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

