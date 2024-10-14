Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 362,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,822,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.69.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,637.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,152,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,733 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,502,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,160,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after buying an additional 462,581 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,602,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 762.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 504,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 446,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

